Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Seven shutout innings

Velasquez (6-8) allowed two hits and a walk while striking out seven across seven scoreless innings to earn the win Sunday against the Padres.

Velasquez had his start pushed back a day due to rain, but he showed no ill effects as he needed only 87 pitches to complete his longest outing of the season. He threw 58 strikes -- 16 of which came on whiffs -- and started 15 of the 24 batters he faced with a strike. Velasquez has now put together 13 scoreless innings with 10 strikeouts and only two walks across his last two starts.