Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Sharp for second straight start

Velasquez got a no-decision against Tampa Bay on Friday, scattering four hits over 6.2 innings, giving up just one earned run, while recording seven strikeouts and walking one.

After he gave up four runs and lasted just 2.2 innings in his first start of the season against the Braves, Velasquez has bounced back with back-to-back sharp outings that have seen him give up just two earned runs, strike out 13 and walk two in 12.2 innings. Velasquez can be a frustrating case, as he's shown flashes like this current stretch before that make him seem like he's on his way to being a consistent fantasy option. He could still work his way into becoming one if he can build off this strong pair of starts, but the 4.48 ERA he's posted in his career suggests that he's a streaming option for the time being.