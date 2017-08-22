Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Shifts to 60-day DL, season over
The Phillies transferred Velasquez (finger) to the 60-day disabled list Tuesday, Matt Gelb of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Since Velasquez's DL stint was retroactive to Aug. 10, the move to the 60-day DL means that he won't be eligible to return this season. The 25-year-old was deactivated after experiencing numbness in his right middle finger, which is an issue often consistent with thoracic outlet syndrome, a condition that often requires surgical intervention. Velasquez met with a TOS specialist last week, but the Phillies have yet to provide word on whether he's dealing with the condition or if he'll need to undergo a procedure in the coming weeks. More news on that front should come in the near future, but even if Velasquez doesn't need to go under the knife, his fantasy outlook has dimmed considerably heading into 2018. After a promising first season with the Phillies, Velasquez took a major step back in 2017, producing a 5.13 ERA and 1.50 WHIP and surrendering 15 home runs over 72 innings.
