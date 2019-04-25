Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Shuts down Mets for first win
Velasquez (1-0) picked up the win Wednesday, allowing three hits and three walks over five scoreless innings while striking out six in a 6-0 victory over the Mets.
The right-hander needed an inefficient 97 pitches (53 strikes) to get through five frames and flirted with danger in the first and third, but the Mets couldn't come up with a timely hit. Velasquez will take a sharp 1.99 ERA and 22:7 K:BB through 22.2 innings into his next start Tuesday, at home against the Tigers.
