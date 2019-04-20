Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Solid in no-decision

Velasquez didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 4-3 extra-innings loss to the Rockies, allowing two runs on seven hits and a walk over 5.2 innings while striking out eight.

The right-hander held Colorado off the scoreboard for five innings but fell one out shy of his second straight quality start, throwing 66 of 97 pitches for strikes and generating a whopping 19 swinging strikes before getting lifted after running into trouble in the sixth. Velasquez will take a 2.55 ERA and 16:4 K:BB through 17.2 innings into his next outing Wednesday, on the road against the Mets.