Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Spring struggles continue
Velasquez allowed three runs in just 3.1 innings of work Thursday against the Blue Jays, walking three and allowing five hits, two of which were home runs.
It wasn't all bad for Velasquez, as he did still strike out nine batters, but his Grapefruit League ERA now sits at 12.79. The Phillies are considering skipping his first start of the regular season as the team has three off days in the first eight days of the season, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports. Even if he's not skipped, Velasquez's rotation spot seems to be clearly the most tenuous among the Phillies' five starters, with Jerad Eickhoff looming if he can prove his health.
