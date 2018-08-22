Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Start shortened by rain

Velasquez did not factor in the decision Tuesday, allowing one run on three hits over four innings. He struck out three and walked one.

The teams endured over a 100-minute rain delay, and although Velasquez surprisingly managed to retake the mound, he was unable to put forth a typical-length start. The 26-year-old threw 58 pitches but it also took significant work to stay warm during the delay. Velasquez has a 4.06 ERA and 1.26 WHIP and his next start currently lines up to come at Toronto on Sunday.

