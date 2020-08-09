Velasquez will start the first game of Sunday's doubleheader against the Braves.

Though the Phillies will bring up top pitching prospect Spencer Howard ahead of the second half of the twinbill, there will temporarily be room for him and Velasquez to maintain starting roles with Philadelphia running out a six-man rotation while the team completes a stretch of six games in five days. The performances of Velasquez in the first game and Howard in the second game of the doubleheader will likely dictate which of the two gets the nod when a fifth starter is needed again Friday versus the Mets. Velasquez entered the season with little security in the rotation and didn't help his case by failing to escape the fourth inning in his 2020 debut July 26 versus the Marlins.