Velasquez is starting Game 2 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Blue Jays, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Spencer Howard will get the ball for Game 1 while Velasquez starts the second half of Thursday's twin bill. The right-hander has made three appearances (two starts) for the Phillies this season, allowing seven runs across eight innings while posting an 11:6 K:BB.
