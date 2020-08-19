Velasquez is starting Game 2 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Blue Jays, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Spencer Howard will get the ball for Game 1 while Velasquez starts the second half of Thursday's twin bill. The right-hander has made three appearances (two starts) for the Phillies this season, allowing seven runs across eight innings while posting an 11:6 K:BB.