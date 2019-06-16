Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Starting Sunday's game
Velasquez will draw the start for Sunday's game against the Braves, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
Considering he hasn't made a start since May 6 or worked more than two innings since transitioning to the bullpen, Velasquez is expected to function as more of an opener than a traditional spot starter. It's expected that the Phillies will recall Cole Irvin from Triple-A Lehigh Valley prior to the contest, with the lefty likely to cover the bulk of the innings for Philadelphia once Velasquez departs.
