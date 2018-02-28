Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Starting Wednesday's spring game

Velasquez (finger) will start Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Blue Jays, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Velasquez is coming off surgery in early September that addressed a circulation problem in his hand. He is at full health as the 2018 season comes into focus and should cement his role as a middle of the rotation starter this spring. Over 15 starts with the club last year, the right-hander posted a 5.13 ERA and 1.50 WHIP over 72 innings.