Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Status unclear for next start
Velasquez (finger) will be sent for further testing Friday and it's unclear whether he'll be able to make his next scheduled start, Stephen Gross of The Morning Call reports.
The right-hander struggled through his lone inning of work Thursday, allowing three earned runs over 32 pitches. Velasquez had a noted dip in velocity during the outing as his fastball was not coming close to his usual 94 mile-per-hour heat. He'll be sent for further testing Friday, at which point there figures to be some more clarity on his status.
More News
-
Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Leaves due to finger numbness Thursday•
-
Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Removed after one inning Thursday amid dip in velocity•
-
Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Bitten by wildness in no-decision•
-
Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Fires seven scoreless innings against Braves•
-
Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Leaves after rain delay versus Astros•
-
Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Quality start in Tuesday's return•
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...
-
Prospects: Time to pick up Hoskins
Rhys Hoskins is on the verge of a promotion, and while he's not the biggest name in prospect...
-
Waivers: Lopez, Woodruff have the talent
Brandon Woodruff is here. Reynaldo Lopez is next. Scott White thinks both could be useful to...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
We're nearing the point when every injury could be a season-ender, but when a player as high-end...