Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Status unclear for next start

Velasquez (finger) will be sent for further testing Friday and it's unclear whether he'll be able to make his next scheduled start, Stephen Gross of The Morning Call reports.

The right-hander struggled through his lone inning of work Thursday, allowing three earned runs over 32 pitches. Velasquez had a noted dip in velocity during the outing as his fastball was not coming close to his usual 94 mile-per-hour heat. He'll be sent for further testing Friday, at which point there figures to be some more clarity on his status.