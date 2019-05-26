Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Sticking in bullpen

Velasquez will continue to be used out of the bullpen, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Velasquez was a candidate to start Tuesday against the Cardinals, but Nick Pivetta will instead take the mound. Velasquez deliver two scoreless innings with four strikeouts Friday against the Brewers, and the Phillies apparently liked what they saw and want to keep him in that role. The 26-year-old could be utilized in high-leverage spot but may see usage in a variety a situations early on.