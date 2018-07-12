Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Stifles Mets in no-decision
Velasquez didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 3-0 extra-inning loss to the Mets, scattering two hits and a walk over six scoreless innings while striking out three.
The right-hander didn't allow a runner past first base as he dueled Jacob deGrom to a standstill for six innings. Velasquez now has nine quality starts on the season, and he'll take a 4.39 ERA and 110:35 K:BB through 94.1 innings into the All-Star break.
