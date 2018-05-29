Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Strikes out six in no-decision
Velasquez allowed two runs on three hits and two walks across 5.2 innings in a no-decision Monday against the Dodgers. He struck out six.
Velasquez was outstanding in the early going, taking a no-hitter into the sixth inning. He ran into trouble at that point, however, allowing two runs on three hits before his removal. He was still in contention for a win, but the bullpen collapsed later on to lose the lead. All in all it was a solid outing for Velasquez, who's now allowed three runs or fewer in five straight starts. He'll take a respectable 4.08 ERA into his next scheduled start this weekend against the Giants.
More News
-
Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Lasts only 4.1 innings•
-
Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Pitches 6.1 shutout innings•
-
Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Fans 12 in Thursday's win•
-
Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Effectively wild in Saturday's win•
-
Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Battered by Braves on Sunday•
-
Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Allows four runs in loss to D-backs•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Bumgarner
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: A new side of Musgrove
Joe Musgrove showed in his season debut that he might have more upside than he gets credit...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Mac Williamson should hit the ground running off the DL while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy the...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 10 (May 28-June 3) offers so many two-start options that you probably won't need to resort...
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 10 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Matt Carpenter and fade Rafael Devers
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Shaw in Week 10
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start