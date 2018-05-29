Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Strikes out six in no-decision

Velasquez allowed two runs on three hits and two walks across 5.2 innings in a no-decision Monday against the Dodgers. He struck out six.

Velasquez was outstanding in the early going, taking a no-hitter into the sixth inning. He ran into trouble at that point, however, allowing two runs on three hits before his removal. He was still in contention for a win, but the bullpen collapsed later on to lose the lead. All in all it was a solid outing for Velasquez, who's now allowed three runs or fewer in five straight starts. He'll take a respectable 4.08 ERA into his next scheduled start this weekend against the Giants.