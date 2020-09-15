Velasquez (0-1) took the loss to the Marlins on Monday, allowing four runs on seven hits and one walk across 3.2 innings. He struck out five.

Velasquez earned himself the start after striking out nine in a no-decision against the Red Sox on Sept. 8. He wasn't nearly as sharp Monday, however. He did not allow a baserunner in the first, but gave up a run in the second, two in the third and one more in the fourth. The rough outing brought his ERA up to 6.46 on the season. It's unclear if Velasquez will stick in the rotation going forward, but if he does, he'll likely take the ball Saturday against Toronto.