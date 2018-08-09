Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Struggles through four innings

Velasquez (8-9) took the loss Wednesday against the Diamondbacks, allowing four runs on six hits and two walks across four innings. He struck out two.

Velasquez made it through the first two frames unscathed before running into trouble, allowing four runs on five hits over the next two innings before being pulled after 79 pitches (47 strikes). It was the first time since June 19 (seven appearances, six starts) that the right-hander allowed more than three runs in an outing. He'll carry a 3.98 ERA and 10.0 K/9 into his next start, which will be tough matchup against the Red Sox.