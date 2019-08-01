Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Stuck with sixth loss

Velasquez (3-6) took the loss Wednesday, giving up two runs on four hits and three walks over five-plus innings while striking out six as the Phillies fell 5-1 to the Giants.

The right-hander was locked in an unlikely pitchers' duel with Jeff Samardzija for five innings, but the Giants were finally able to break through against Velasquez in the sixth. He'll take a 4.40 ERA and 85:29 K:BB through 71.2 innings into his next start Monday in Arizona.