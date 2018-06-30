Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Suffers forearm contusion

Velasquez was diagnosed with a right forearm contusion after getting hit by a line drive off the bat of Adam Eaton in Saturday's game against the National, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.

Velasquez was forced to leave the game, but not before making an impressive play to throw out Eaton with his left arm. It's good news that the injury isn't being described as a fracture, though it's certainly possible that Velasquez could be forced to miss a few starts if the contusion is bad enough. The seriousness of the issue should become clear in the coming days.