Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Surrenders 10 runs

Velasquez (4-7) allowed 10 runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out four across 3.2 innings as he took the loss during Friday's matchup against Milwaukee.

Velasquez's 13th start didn't last long, as he gave up three runs in the first inning, followed by five more in the fourth. After a disastrous outing, his ERA rose from 3.82 to 4.95. He's accrued a 1.38 WHIP with an 83:24 K:BB over 67.1 innings this season. Prior to Friday's outing, he hadn't allowed more than three runs in any of his past six starts.