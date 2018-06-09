Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Surrenders 10 runs
Velasquez (4-7) allowed 10 runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out four across 3.2 innings as he took the loss during Friday's matchup against Milwaukee.
Velasquez's 13th start didn't last long, as he gave up three runs in the first inning, followed by five more in the fourth. After a disastrous outing, his ERA rose from 3.82 to 4.95. He's accrued a 1.38 WHIP with an 83:24 K:BB over 67.1 innings this season. Prior to Friday's outing, he hadn't allowed more than three runs in any of his past six starts.
More News
-
Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Outdueled, takes sixth loss•
-
Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Strikes out six in no-decision•
-
Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Lasts only 4.1 innings•
-
Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Pitches 6.1 shutout innings•
-
Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Fans 12 in Thursday's win•
-
Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Effectively wild in Saturday's win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
In a season with more off days, streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a harder strategy...
-
Injury reaction: Ohtani hits the DL
With Shohei Ohtani hitting the DL, Chris Towers looks for replacements and considers the talented...
-
Podcast: Pick up Pederson?
Getting you ready for the upcoming scoring period with a look at two-start pitchers and the...
-
Six part-timers worth the time
Our Scott White is careful not to rely on part-timers in Fantasy, but he might make an exception...
-
'Pen report: Making sense of the ninth
Mark Melancon is back from the DL, and Zach Britton will soon follow. But are they automatics...
-
Waivers: Recent hot streaks for real?
Are recent surges from Mike Leake and Joc Pederson for real? Heath Cummings looks at that and...