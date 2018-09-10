Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Tagged with loss vs. Mets
Velasquez (9-11) surrendered five runs on seven hits and one walk, striking out four over four innings while taking the loss Sunday against New York.
Velasquez was spotted an early 2-0 lead in the first inning, but he'd give up a run in the first and four more in the fifth before exiting with a three-run deficit. The 26-year-old has gotten off to a rough start in September, going 0-2 while allowing eight runs over nine innings (two starts). Velasquez will carry a 4.30 ERA with 152 punchouts in 138 frames into his next outing Saturday against Miami.
