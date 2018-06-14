Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Takes no-no into seventh frame

Velasquez (5-7) logged 6.2 innings while earning the win Thursday, giving up two runs on one hit and two walks while striking out six Rockies.

The right-hander turned in a promising rebound effort after his 10-run disaster Friday. He stifled the Colorado lineup in this home outing, recording 13 swinging strikes (a fine 21.3 percent clip) and not allowing a base knock until a two-out, RBI double from Trevor Story in the seventh inning. The inconsistent but often dominant Velasquez will look to continue this showing in his next scheduled outing against the Cardinals on Tuesday.