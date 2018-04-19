Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Takes second loss to Atlanta
Velasquez (1-2) allowed three runs on seven hits and a walk with seven strikeouts over six innings but still took the loss Wednesday to Atlanta.
Since a 2.2-inning stinker against this same Atlanta lineup on Opening Day, Velasquez has been on fire, as he has fired three straight quality starts with a 20:3 K:BB. Unfortunately, the Phillies have only been able to deliver the support for one win on those three starts, and that may wind up becoming a theme for Velasquez as 2018 continues.
