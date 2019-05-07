Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Takes second straight loss
Velasquez (1-2) yielded five runs on five walks and four hits over four innings Monday, taking the loss against St. Louis. He struck out three and gave up three home runs.
It was easily the worst outing of the year for Velasquez despite starting the game with three shutout innings. He gave up a two-run shot to Yadier Molina in the fourth frame before allowing three runs in the fifth without recording an out. His 2.73 ERA rocketed up to 3.86 after the rough night. Velasquez will try to end the funk in Kansas City on Sunday.
