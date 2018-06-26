Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Takes tough-luck loss against the Yankees

Velasquez (5-8) allowed two runs on three hits and four walks across six innings Monday to take the loss against the Yankees. He struck out seven.

Velasquez did well to keep pace with a dangerous lineup, with his two biggest mistakes coming on an RBI double by Gleyber Torres in the second inning and a solo home run from Aaron Judge in the fifth. Though he threw 67 percent of his pitches for strikes, he struggled to put hitters away at times and tied his season high in walks. Velasquez has experienced mixed results over five June outings, posting three quality starts but allowing 14 unearned runs across 10 innings in his other two. His consistent 10.8 K/9 still endows him with fantasy upside and he'll look to build on a solid effort this weekend against the Nationals.