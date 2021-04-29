Velasquez allowed three earned runs on five hits and two walks while striking out five across 4.1 innings Wednesday against the Cardinals. He did not factor into the decision.

Velasquez surrendered two home runs, which accounted for all three of his charged runs. However, he showed some positive signs otherwise by racking up five strikeouts on 12 called strikes and seven swinging strikes. Velasquez figures to return to the bullpen as Matt Moore (COVID-19) should be prepared to return to the rotation the next turn through.