Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Throws bullpen session

Velasquez (forearm) threw a bullpen session Wednesday, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Reports earlier in the week indicated that Velasquez would throw a pair of bullpen sessions, though the pitcher himself said Wednesday that he wasn't sure what his next step would be. He believes that he'll be back in the rotation once he returns from the injured list, though Cole Irvin has won both of his starts as a replacement. Whether or not Velasquez automatically gets his spot back once healthy could depend in part on how Irvin pitches Wednesday against the Cubs.

