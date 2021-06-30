Velasquez (3-2) earned the win Tuesday after holding the Marlins scoreless across seven frames. He allowed two hits and no walks while striking out seven.

After lasting less than six innings in each of his last five starts, Velasquez turned in his longest outing of the season against Miami. The right-hander displayed brilliant command without issuing any free passes while collecting a season-high tying seven punchouts. It's been somewhat of a rough campaign for Velasquez to the tune of a 4.22 ERA and 1.28 WHIP. The 29-year-old will look to remain in the win column during his next projected start at home Sunday against San Diego.