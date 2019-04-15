Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Turns in strong outing
Velasquez surrendered one run on two hits and three walks while striking out four over six innings Sunday against Miami. He didn't factor into the decision.
Velasquez gave up a solo homer in the sixth inning, but another run wouldn't be scored until the 14th inning of Sunday's marathon ballgame. The 26-year-old has been impressive through his first three appearances of 2019 and owns a 2.25 ERA and 0.75 WHIP with eight punchouts over 12 innings, though he's yet to notch his first win.
