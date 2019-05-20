Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Two bullpens on tap

Velasquez (forearm) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Wednesday, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.

Velasquez has been sidelined since May 11 with a strained right forearm. The right-hander threw with no issues Monday, and assuming everything goes off without a hitch during Wednesday's mound session, he'll be cleared to throw another bullpen Friday before being reevaluated.

