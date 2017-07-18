Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Will come off DL on Tuesday
Manager Pete Mackanin confirmed Velasquez (elbow) will start Tuesday for the Phillies, Patrick Pinak of MLB.com reports.
Velasquez will be making his first start since May 30. He made three rehab starts this month, going 0-1 with a 3.60 ERA and 9:3 K:BB in 10 innings. The young righty will face the Marlins in Miami on Tuesday.
