Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Will get second opinion this week
Velasquez (finger) said he intends to get a second opinion before deciding to proceed with surgery, Jim Salisbury of CSN Philadelphia reports.
Velasquez will see a doctor in Dallas on Tuesday. He said there may be a chance he can avoid a surgical procedure and if not, he can decide between doctors to perform the procedure. The 25-year-old is out for the season due to a blood flow issue that has affected his middle finger on his pitching hand.
