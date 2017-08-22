Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Will require surgery, out 6-to-8 weeks

Velasquez will undergo surgery to repair a vascular issue with his right middle finger, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

According to Meghan Montemurro of The News Journal, manager Pete Mackanin said the issue was clogging blood flow to Velasquez's middle finger, which explains why he had been experiencing numbness. Montemurro also noted that Velazquez wasn't dealing with thoracic outlet syndrome, which is a huge relief given the extensive recovery process that comes with it. He'll now be sidelined for around 6-to-8 weeks, and the Phillies are confident he'll be ready for spring training. Since the 25-year-old has already been shifted to the 60-day disabled list, effectively ending his season, he'll now turn his focus towards getting ready for 2018. After a lackluster 2017 campaign (5.13 ERA and 1.50 WHIP in 72 innings), his fantasy outlook for next season has taken a considerable hit.