Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Will see specialist
Velasquez is scheduled to see a specialist in St. Louis about his injured middle finger, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
Velasquez has been sidelined since leaving his Aug. 10 start after the first inning due to numbness in his finger. The Phillies have not yet provided a timetable for his return. Mark Leiter is taking Velasquez's spot in the rotation while he is sidelined.
