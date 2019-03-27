Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Won't be needed as starter early

Velasquez won't start a game until April 8, Matt Gelb of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.

The Phillies have three off days in the first eight days of the season, so they won't need to call on their fifth starter until the ninth game of the year. Velasquez is firmly behind Zach Eflin at this point and is the pitcher whose spot could be most at risk of losing his spot should Jerad Eickhoff or a minor-leaguer prove ready to go. He's always had a fair amount of relief risk, and this could finally be the season where he heads to the bullpen. At the very least, he'll be available out of the pen for the first few games of the year.