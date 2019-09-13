Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Won't start this week
Velasquez is listed as the Phillies' probable starter for Tuesday's series opener in Atlanta.
The Phillies are using Friday's off day to reshuffle the rotation, with manager Gabe Kapler electing to move ace Aaron Nola and No. 2 starter Jason Vargas ahead of Velasquez in the pitching schedule to keep them on their normal four days' rest. The adjustment means that Velasquez will miss out on a start this week, as he hasn't pitched since giving up four runs in 4.1 innings Sept. 8 versus the Mets. After another day off Monday, the Phillies will finish out the regular season with a stretch of 14 games in 13 days, with Velasquez tentatively lining up for three starts during that span.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 26 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The waiver wire offers no shortage of usable hitters for the second-to-last week of the season,...
-
Early first base rankings for 2020
First base will start out deep and get even deeper in 2020. Scott White attempts to sort out...
-
Waivers: Will Hoerner, Lewis matter?
From the headline-grabbing debuts of Nico Hoerner and Kyle Lewis to Johnny Cueto's triumphant...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...
-
Surviving the loss of Yelich
Replace Christian Yelich? Are you serious? Scott White weighs in on a particularly devastating...
-
Early catcher rankings for 2020
As we begin our look ahead to the 2020 rankings, Scott White breaks down a historically thin...