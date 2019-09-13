Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Won't start this week

Velasquez is listed as the Phillies' probable starter for Tuesday's series opener in Atlanta.

The Phillies are using Friday's off day to reshuffle the rotation, with manager Gabe Kapler electing to move ace Aaron Nola and No. 2 starter Jason Vargas ahead of Velasquez in the pitching schedule to keep them on their normal four days' rest. The adjustment means that Velasquez will miss out on a start this week, as he hasn't pitched since giving up four runs in 4.1 innings Sept. 8 versus the Mets. After another day off Monday, the Phillies will finish out the regular season with a stretch of 14 games in 13 days, with Velasquez tentatively lining up for three starts during that span.

