Velasquez has officially been moved to the bullpen going forward, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The Phillies will use him as a long reliever for now, essentially until they have need of a sixth starter again. He has logged fewer than five innings in three of his four appearances and a sports a 7.62 ERA, 1.62 WHIP and 18:8 K:BB in 13 innings this season.