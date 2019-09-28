Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Yields four runs in no-decision

Velasquez allowed four runs on seven hits with no walks and three strikeouts across four innings during a no-decision against the Marlins on Friday.

He didn't pitch long enough to qualify for a victory, but it didn't matter Friday because the Marlins and Phillies needed 15 innings to settle this affair. Velasquez had limited value down the stretch because he didn't pitch past the fifth frame after Aug. 5, but he did yield under three earned runs in four of his last six starts this year. He ends the season 7-8 with a 4.91 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 130 strikeouts in 117.1 innings.