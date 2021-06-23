Velasquez allowed four runs on three hits and two walks in 4.1 innings, striking out five and not factoring into the decision of Wednesday's 13-12 loss to the Nationals.

Short outings have become a recurring theme for Velasquez, who has lasted five innings just once in his last five starts and now has a 4.74 ERA this season. The righty isn't expected to be great near the back of Philadelphia's rotation, but his role may be in jeopardy if he continues this run of poor pitching. Velasquez is expected to make his next start Tuesday against the Marlins.