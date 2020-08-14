Velasquez allowed two runs on two hits and one walk in one inning pitched during Thursday's loss to the Orioles.

Velasquez was considered an option to start Friday's game against the Mets but that nod appears to be going to Spencer Howard after Velasquez entered Thursday's game in the eighth inning. The right-hander was able to strike out the lone batter he faced in the sixth inning, but he gave up a two-run double to Jose Iglesias in the seventh. It's unclear how the Phillies plan on using Velasquez in the coming days, although he remains a candidate to start one of the games during the doubleheader against the Blue Jays on Aug. 20.