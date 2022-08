Nittoli was traded from the Blue Jays to the Phillies on Wednesday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Nittoli told the Blue Jays on Sunday that he intended to opt out of his minor-league contract, but the team was able to find a trade partner before he hit free agency. The right-hander will be added to the Phillies' major-league roster Thursday after he posted a 3.30 ERA and 0.99 WHIP in 46.1 innings over 32 appearances (four starts) at the Triple-A level to begin the year.