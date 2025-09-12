The Phillies selected Buehler's contract from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Friday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Buehler will start Friday's game against the Royals as the Phillies shift to a six-man rotation. The right-hander made one start at Lehigh Valley after being signed to a minor-league contract Aug. 31, allowing two runs (one earned) while striking out five over three innings. He was released by the Red Sox last month after posting a 5.45 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 84:55 K:BB in 112.1 innings. The Phillies will take a look at the 31-year-old down the stretch to evaluate his capacity to help out their pitching staff in the playoffs.