Buehler (9-7) allowed two hits and two walks while striking out three over 3.2 scoreless innings to earn the win Friday versus the Diamondbacks.

Buehler has won his first two outings with the Phillies, allowing one run over 8.2 innings with a 6:3 K:BB in that span. He worked in a piggyback start with Taijuan Walker, who allowed two runs over four innings to start the game. Buehler has a 5.13 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 90:58 K:BB across 121 innings through 25 appearances (23 starts) between the Phillies and the Red Sox this year. It's expected Buehler will start his last regular-season appearance before likely joining the bullpen for the playoffs. His outing next week has yet to be penciled in, but it will be at home against either the Marlins or the Twins depending on how the Phillies opt to order Buehler and Walker after this tandem outing.