The Phillies promoted Pan from Single-A Clearwater to High-A Jersey Shore on Aug. 21.

Pan has allowed two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out three over 2.1 innings between his first two appearances in the South Atlantic League. The 20-year-old righty reliever from Taiwan earned the bump up to Jersey Shore after compiling a 2.81 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 81:19 K:BB across 57.2 frames with Clearwater.