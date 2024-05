Pan is on the 60-day injured list with High-A Jersey Shore due to a broken pinky on his throwing hand, Matt Winkelman of Phillies Minor Thoughts reports.

Pan logged 63.2 innings across Single-A and High-A last year, and this injury could prevent him from surpassing that workload in his second pro season. The 21-year-old righty has good stuff, but he only eclipsed three innings in one appearance last year, so there's some bullpen risk long term.