Pan has a 0.53 ERA, 0.47 WHIP and 19 strikeouts in 17 innings across six appearances for Single-A Clearwater.

The 6-foot-3 righty boasts upper-90s velocity on both his four-seamer and sinker, as well as a hard-diving splitter, according to Josh Norris of Baseball America. He rounds out his arsenal with a traditional changeup and fourth-pitch breaking ball. So far, Pan has shown good enough control to start while throwing at least three innings in his last four appearances. He is 20 years old and could reach High-A later in his first pro season after signing out of Taiwan in January.