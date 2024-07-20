Wilson went 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in Friday's 8-7 loss to the Pirates.

Wilson extended the Phillies lead to 3-0 with an RBI single in the first inning before launching a solo home run off Martin Perez in the third, his first long ball this year. The 29-year-old utility player had gone just 1-for-8 in four games before Friday's outburst. Following Whit Merrifield's release, Wilson should remain with the Phillies in a bench role, and he could see the occasional start against left-handed pitching. He has displayed some power at the minor-league level, slugging 31 home runs last year with Triple-A Lehigh Valley before slashing .240/.340/.487 with 18 homers in 71 games at the level this season.