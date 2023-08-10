Wilson went 1-for-1 with a solo homer, two additional runs scored and a steal in Wednesday's 7-0 victory over the Nationals.

It was a debut to remember for the 28-year-old rookie after spending nearly seven years in the minors. Wilson launched a 429-foot solo homer off MacKenzie Gore in his first MLB at-bat before reaching twice via walks and adding a stolen base. Wilson posted some intriguing numbers with Triple-A Lehigh Valley this season, batting .260 with 25 home runs and 23 steals across 100 games. Still, he'll likely be limited to a platoon role with the Phillies while Brandon Marsh (knee) is sidelined.