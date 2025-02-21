Wilson suffered an oblique injury Friday while hitting in the batting cage, Corey Seidman of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
He will be examined further before the severity of the injury is determined. If healthy, Wilson has a good shot to win a spot on Phillies' Opening Day roster as a reserve. He's hit an impressive .288/.375/.490 over 120 plate appearances at the big-league level.
